Edinburgh Fringe favourite award-winning Andrea Calson set for Kirkcaldy jazz gig

Jazz fans in Fife can look forward to more live music in August

Langtoun Jazz is making an early start to its autumn programme with a first gig on Sunday, August 4 featuring an old friend, vocalist/guitarist Andrea Carlson and her trio The Love Police. It takes place at Hayfield Community Centre from 3:00-5:00pm, with doors open at 2.30. Full details at www.langtounjazz.co.uk with tickets from www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/63404 at a cost of £9.50 plus booking fee, or at the door for £10. The centre will also provide afternoon tea at an extra charge.

Andrea is an award-winning songwriter, and has released six albums and two singles since the start of her recording career in 2011. Her catalogue of over 60 songs is a mix of originals, jazz, and French Chanson. One song, “Avant-que l’amour nous prenne”, is featured in a movie, Christmas in Paris which was released in 2019.

As vocalist, she has warmed many hearts with the appeal of her velvety, sultry sound, and as a guitarist, she created her own style with her guitar, “Kakos”. Earning her degree in classical guitar at the American Conservatory of Music, she is now on the faculty of Philadelphia’s prestigious Settlement Music School. Her vibrant fingerstyle guitar playing reveals this depth of her classical study, along with modern influences like Django Reinhardt and Charlie Byrd. Andrea has appeared eight times at the Edinburgh Fringe, always winning new friends with her warmth and personality.

Andrea Carlson and her trio The Love Police are coming to Kirkcaldy for a live gig (Pic: Submitted)

Grace Black,Langtoun Jazz founder and treasurer, said: “We are delighted to welcome back Andrea to Kirkcaldy. She was very happy to answer the call to help us rebuild our finances after a slightly disappointing jazz festival, at least financially in spite of the quality of events. We are also pleased once again to stage an event at Hayfield Community Centre to support the great work it does for the community.”