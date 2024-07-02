Edinburgh Fringe: recommended music shows you should add to your diary
and live on Freeview channel 276
What can live music lovers expect from the 3317 shows on offer? Admittedly 500 shows short of the 2022 line up but still an impressive line up worth the trip for those on a budget as in Free Fringe or those who want full shows like Dean Friedman at Prestonfield (The Stables) for £35 (Aug 21). Classic Brit nominee Cameron Mills has one show at Stockbridge Church Hall on August 7 while Sheena Jardine and Stephen Doughty celebrate their tenth year at Fringe with Fabulous Faure Violin and Piano on August 8 & 9 (Artspace@StMarks Church).
Lots of Celtic trad and folk shows this year with Kevin Littlejohn at The Space at Surgeons Hall (Aug 2-10), Celtic Harp with Harriet Earis at St Cecillia’s Hall (Aug 15) or Celtic Harmonies with trad band Airdan at Acoustic Music Centre on 23- 24. From 22:30 there are free footstompin’ Scottish music bands live every night of the Fringe at the Whiski Bar.
Edinburgh ladies are well represented with Kim Edgar at Stockbridge Church (Aug 11) with her Songs Of Hope (along with an afternoon workshop), cool jazz with Lorna Reid Band at the Jazz Bar (Aug 3 & 17) and the soulful Nicole Cassandra Smit sings blues at the Jazz bar on Aug 2. Always good to see original artists you rarely see, even if it’s just one show at Fringe time, then you kick yourself when you miss it.
My wish list has Brian Kennedy with another love letter to Joni (Mitchell) in Greyfriars Hall (Aug 8, 10 & 11), jazz vocalist Claire Martin at Queens Hall (Aug 17), Alba Scots Singer of the Year Iona Fyfe at the Acoustic Music Centre (Aug 21-23), swing heaven with The Jive Aces in Pleasance at the EICC on Aug 12-24 (not 19, 22), Lindisfarne at the Queens Hall (Aug 10), John Otway in the Voodoo Rooms (PBH Free Fringe Aug 12), and Beans On Toast with a week of shows at the Voodoo Rooms Aug 13- 18. Plenty then to unleash your Fringe.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.