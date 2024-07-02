Edinburgh Fringe: recommended music shows you should add to your diary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

July already and that means less than a month until the Edinburgh Fringe is upon us again from August 2.

What can live music lovers expect from the 3317 shows on offer? Admittedly 500 shows short of the 2022 line up but still an impressive line up worth the trip for those on a budget as in Free Fringe or those who want full shows like Dean Friedman at Prestonfield (The Stables) for £35 (Aug 21). Classic Brit nominee Cameron Mills has one show at Stockbridge Church Hall on August 7 while Sheena Jardine and Stephen Doughty celebrate their tenth year at Fringe with Fabulous Faure Violin and Piano on August 8 & 9 (Artspace@StMarks Church).

Lots of Celtic trad and folk shows this year with Kevin Littlejohn at The Space at Surgeons Hall (Aug 2-10), Celtic Harp with Harriet Earis at St Cecillia’s Hall (Aug 15) or Celtic Harmonies with trad band Airdan at Acoustic Music Centre on 23- 24. From 22:30 there are free footstompin’ Scottish music bands live every night of the Fringe at the Whiski Bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh ladies are well represented with Kim Edgar at Stockbridge Church (Aug 11) with her Songs Of Hope (along with an afternoon workshop), cool jazz with Lorna Reid Band at the Jazz Bar (Aug 3 & 17) and the soulful Nicole Cassandra Smit sings blues at the Jazz bar on Aug 2. Always good to see original artists you rarely see, even if it’s just one show at Fringe time, then you kick yourself when you miss it.

John Otway is back at the Fringe for one night (Pic: Cath Ruane)