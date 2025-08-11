Edinburgh Fringe shows for Lorna Reid on back of launch of new album

With the colossal activities all over Edinburgh this month, it is so easy to miss some events and rare shows. Venues are everywhere but one constant is my pilgrimage to the Jazz Bar in Chambers Street.

A short walk from Waverley Station and down the stairs like the Liverpool Cavern to an intimate licenced space to enjoy sounds away from the mainstream.

With her new album launched recently, Lorna Reid is already known for her stylish standards for some years now and this new work takes her a further step. All songs on I Will Tell Your Story are co-written by hers, and so an autobiographical account makes these more personal.

None better than the opener Paris In ’95 about a reunion after all the years that have passed. Sweet Baby Blues came from a songwriting workshop with Darden Smith from Texas and features timely sax from Konrad Wiszniewski.

The album has many different moods, from the rocking Where’s The Fire? the blues feel of the title track or the retro swing influence of Pale Blue Glance. The melancholy Pink Blossom came about when Lorna’s daughter returned to see her in May as the trees were at their best. Again, some stylish vocals and nice saxophone and that continues on Dappled Lightness, both atmospheric for listening at sunset after a long day.

I was delighted to see the album on vinyl too and this adds to the nostalgic feel. Lorna’s musical partner Neil Warden, from Dunfermline, plays guitars here and Boo Hewerdine produces, with vocal arrangements from Louise Clare Marshall who sings with the Jools Holland Orchestra.

Big shows this year include Crazy Coqs London Jazz Festival in November, Balmoral Edinburgh Hogmanay Party and the Jazz Bar at Fringe time on August 21, 22, and 24 at 4:00pm with tickets from EdFringe.com.