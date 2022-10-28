After over two years of pandemic enforced lack of touring, he is back on the road with half a dozen gigs around Scotland.

His schedule includes Glencorse Centre, Penicuik, on November 5, Crail Community Hall in Fife on the 12th and the Soundhouse at the Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh, on December 19.

The gigs will showcase songs from his new album Sinner’s Shrine which he recorded in Tucson USA with members of Latin rock icons, Calexico.

Four of his shows are supported by the Scotland On Tour initiative to take live music to places off the gig map.

Dean said: “It’s a fantastic initiative after a tough couple of years for the industry, I can't wait to bring my new band The Sinners to these venues, many of which are new to me and not on the usual touring circuit.

“I'm looking forward to showcasing songs from my new album. It feels so good to be hitting the His music is a rich fusion of his Scottish roots and the lush, swirling desert sounds of Calexico, with each song creating its own world - stories of sinners and saints, love and lust, the displaced, the wanderers and the border ghosts.

It has been described by many listeners and reviewers as a “perfect collaboration” and “a marriage made in heaven” which has produced something unique - a wonderful melange of sweeping mariachi inspired Latin rock combined with the grit of Scotland’s post industrial heartlands.

A new video is released this weekend for the song La Lomita which is also available as a new release single/EP.

Playing with Halloween/Day of the Dead imagery, the video is full of snake symbolism, smoky lighting, Mexican cityscapes and Owens in full ‘Day of the Dead’ make up.

