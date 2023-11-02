Emotional return for Lights Out By Nine’s first gig after death of Dougie Hunter
The highly regarded Fife band return to the Jazz Bar in Edinburgh for a live show on Friday, December 1.
Dougie was the driving force behind the band over three decades plus of gigging and recording. His loss left the band facing a “a challenging period” over its future. They have decided to continue for a further 12 months and then take stock. Finding someone to step into Dougie’s spot was resolved when horn section member, Paul Haddow, agreed to pick up the bass guitar to help the band get back on the road.
In an update on Facebook, the band said: “Rehearsals over the past few weeks have gone well and our first gig will appropriately be at the Jazz Bar, Edinburgh. It’s sure to be an emotionally charged night as we pay tribute to the memory of our fellow band member and close friend, Dougie Hunter - heart and soul of LOBN.”