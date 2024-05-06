Enjoy an evening of live cabaret at Kirkcaldy's Kings Live Lounge

The Contrived Cabaret returns to The Kings Live Lounge in Kirkcaldy this weekend.
Contrived Cabaret returns to the Kings, Kirkcaldy this weekend.

Audiences are in for a veritable feast of entertainment from the Kingdom’s finest cabaret collective with the event on Saturday, May 11.

Contrived Cabaret are regulars at the Esplanade venue with each evening proving a great night out for those attending.

Saturday’s show consists of singing, dancing, music, comedy, aerial acts and burlesque and is a show for everyone, as long as they are over 18.

Tickets are priced £15. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.

To find out more and to book tickets visit www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/events

