Enjoy an evening of live cabaret at Kirkcaldy's Kings Live Lounge
The Contrived Cabaret returns to The Kings Live Lounge in Kirkcaldy this weekend.
Audiences are in for a veritable feast of entertainment from the Kingdom’s finest cabaret collective with the event on Saturday, May 11.
Contrived Cabaret are regulars at the Esplanade venue with each evening proving a great night out for those attending.
Saturday’s show consists of singing, dancing, music, comedy, aerial acts and burlesque and is a show for everyone, as long as they are over 18.
Tickets are priced £15. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.
To find out more and to book tickets visit www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/events
