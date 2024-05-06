Contrived Cabaret returns to the Kings, Kirkcaldy this weekend.

Audiences are in for a veritable feast of entertainment from the Kingdom’s finest cabaret collective with the event on Saturday, May 11.

Contrived Cabaret are regulars at the Esplanade venue with each evening proving a great night out for those attending.

Saturday’s show consists of singing, dancing, music, comedy, aerial acts and burlesque and is a show for everyone, as long as they are over 18.

Tickets are priced £15. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.