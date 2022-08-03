Europe’s largest swing ride opens in Kent this summer

The UK’s only outdoor sky dive machine will open later this summer.

The Giant Swing joins Skywire, England’s longest zip wire, at the visitor attraction located within Bluewater’s 50 acres of parkland and lakes.

The Kent attraction, which is just 40 minutes by train from central London, has become a must-see day out with Skywire attracting more than 30,000 flyers in its first year.

In addition, people have been travelling from all corners of the UK and overseas including Europe, Africa and the US.

Chris Lane, Site Manager at Hangloose Bluewater, commented: “The build of the Giant Swing has been a challenging and exciting time for the team, and we are so proud of the finished product.

We cannot wait to see people enjoying this unique and truly amazing experience, which has launched in time for the summer holidays.”

Since it officially opened on 28 June 2021, Hangloose Adventure Bluewater has helped several charities both locally and nationally raise money.

This includes East Kent Dementia Appeal, Kent Autistic Trust, We Are Beams, Space2BeMe, Tommy’s, Parkinson’s UK, and Cancer Research UK.

James Waugh, Centre Director at Bluewater, said: “Our latest attraction really is something quite special.

“We’re delighted to open for the school holidays and with two fantastic attractions at Hangloose, plus The Beach now open once again, Bluewater is the place to be this summer.”