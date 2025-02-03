Everyone say ‘Hi’  ... to a band called Everyone say ‘Hi’

“Everyone Says Hi” was a line from David Bowie and now becomes the name of a new group formed by ex-Kaiser Chiefs’ drummer and songwriter Nick Hodgson.

He formed the band with Pete Denton on bass, Glenn Moule (drums), keyboard player Ben Gordon (ex-members of The Kooks, The Howling Bells, and Liverpool’s The Dead 60s respectively), alongside guitarist Tom Dawson.

The debut album is released this week accompanied by some in store appearances every day finishing with the famous Jacaranda Club in Liverpool where they will perform and sign albums. Their online official store has bargain signed white vinyl albums and very collectible.

The Jacaranda has an impressive past having opened in 1957 by Allan Williams who became the Beatles first manager. As students John Lennon, George Harrison, Paul McCartney and Stuart Sutcliffe were regulars and when they formed a band with drummer Pete Best, they played their first gig here in 1960. Williams also set up their Hamburg tour and travelled with them in his van but after a dispute left them before Brian Epstein took over.

Everyone Say Hi -(Pic: Submitted)

Last year the first single Brain Freeze was released and led to a debut show at Brighton’s Great Escape and this was followed by two sell out shows in London and Leeds. The album’s opening ballad Somebody Somewhere was issued last month and this week a dynamic new single Only One. Today they announced a six date UK tour opening in Glasgow McChuills on October 28.

As a writer Nick has always been in demand. He left his teenage band in 2012 he has co-written for the likes of Dua Lipa, You Me At Six, Duran Duran, George Ezra, and Holly Humberstone. He collaborated on tracks alongside Mark Ronson, Kygo, and even the legendary Shirley Bassey. Having racked up over 5 million cumulative album sales globally, Nick now focuses on a new challenge, and Everyone Says Hi.