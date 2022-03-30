Family entertainment favourites Funbox say farewell with final Fife show
After seven years of putting smiles on the faces of adults and children alike, family entertainment favourites Funbox have announced their final show at The Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline next month as they embark on their last ever string of dates.
The much-loved trio of Kevin Macleod, Anya Scott-Rodgers and Bonzo the Dog have delighted thousands of children and their families across the country since they first took to the stage in 2015.
But 2022 will see Funbox hit the road one last time and the last Fife show will take place on Sunday, April 17.
Formerly of The Singing Kettle, Kevin, Anya, and former musical partner Gary Coupland created Funbox after the end of the iconic children’s entertainment act in 2015. Balancing traditional singalong songs and brand new compositions with a distinctly Scottish flavour, over the years Funbox have developed their own unique brand.
Fife families will be treated to a Jungle Party show with audiences encouraged to come dressed as their favourite wild animal.