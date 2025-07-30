Fay Fife lines up six-night run at Edinburgh Fringe with her band, The Countess Of Fife

Punk legend Fay Fife is set to don a rhinestone tiara for a six-night run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with her band, The Countess Of Fife.

They are on stage at the Voodoo Rooms in West Register Street from August 12-17 at 10:30pm prompt. Tickets Via the Edinburgh Fringe Box Office and www.thevoodoorooms.com/

The gigs will showcase tracks from her second album, New Phone, New Car, New Man as well as firm favourites from their debut release, Star of the Sea.

The Countess of Fife, who performed recently at the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy, have built up a solid following for their sounds which marries rockabilly with country. Fay’s band grew out of a writing project, and their 2022 debut album, hit number 21 in the UK charts, and went top ten in Scotland.

Fay Fife brings her band, The Countess Of Fife, to the Fringe (Pic: Submitted)

Fay made her name with The Rezillos, who continue to perform live 50 years on, and juggles her commitments to the band with fronting The Countess of Fife - she is currently writing for both. The five piece band includes some of Scotland’s finest musicians including Brian McFie (guitar), Kirsten Adamson (backing vocals and guitar), Willy Molleson (drums) and Al Gare (double bass).

She said: “I thrive on energy, and there's nothing like the rush of live shows followed by long stints in the studio. Writing and producing two records while touring both bands is insane, but completely exhilarating.”