Festival Of Ideas: La Dolce Vita bring music of the Rat Pack to Fife venue

La Dolce Vita Swing Collective will take to the stage of Kirkcaldy’s Kings Live Lounge on Saturday night - fresh from performing at a VIP event with actor Mel Gibson.

The five-piece swing/jazz band - featuring piano, bass, sax, drums and vocals with specially designed new arrangements – pay homage to likes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Tony Bennett.

Tony Delicata on stage with La Dolce Vita

It was chosen to close the festival, playing after Dame Joanna Lumley has completed her highly anticipated ‘In Conversation With’ advent at St Bryce Kirk.

Vocalist Tony Delicata put together the band with a collection of musicians from Edinburgh and Perthshire whose previous talents range from West End musicals to the Jools Holland Band.

La Dolce Vita Swing Collective have already played at sell-out venues across Scotland – and most recently was asked to perform at the exclusive Experience with Mel Gibson event in Glasgow at the end of May.

Tony said: “We pay homage to the giants of the Rat Pack Swing era with our take on music by artists such as Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, Ella Fitzgerald, Bobby Darin and many other performers from this classic time, mainly using our own arrangements.

“We also make full use of my Italian roots performing many of those treacle thick Dean Martin iconic melodies such as Evening in Roma and Volare as well as giving our own swing/jazz treatment to some vintage Italian pop.

Saturday’s show is at 9:00pm.