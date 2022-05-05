Fife band launches new record with live show at Kings Live Lounge, Kirkcaldy

Support will be from Toy Hospital and Felix & The Sunsets.

Established as a trio they are Sandy Power on vocals and guitar, Shaun Evans (guitar), Stephen McKie (drums) and Scooby Cobb (bass).

Sandy himself has been out and about with solo shows in local pubs and as part of the Contrived Cabaret with a fine range of covers and originals which included Dylan’s All Along The Watchtower and Paolo Nutini’s New Shoes.

Cornfield Chase

We first heard of the band around 2017 and tracks like the melodic Smilin’ was released two years later.

Actually, the debut EP called Vitality was issued on St Andrews Day 2019 and a party followed at the now defunct KCC Record Store on Kirkcaldy High Street followed by a short tour.

The established band all grew up together in Kirkcaldy and Leven and that bonding lasted throughout school years to playing music together and even through lockdown there were online sessions, in gardens at distance and eventually a garage and then rehearsal rooms when allowed.

Sandy is the main song writer and lyrics before the band join in and very little changes from the initial acoustic demos to the finished project. Indeed, he had studied music composition (playing cello), and this helps presenting new works to the band before renting space at EFR in Mitchell Street where these can be digitally recorded.

Comfortable with the current line up and with new songs unreleased their music from 2019 may well be rested as there are new sounds now.

They told me they are really looking forward to returning to playing in Kirkcaldy again having played the Live Lounge as support before and the nearby Wheatsheaf too.