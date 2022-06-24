Fife band return to roots for charity gig

Shambolics return to their Kirkcaldy High School roots.

Shambolics will play an acoustic set at Kirkcaldy High on Wednesday in aid of Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

Not only will their performance herald the start of the summer break, but it comes as the band’s former headteacher Derek Allan retires that day after a decade at the helm.

Darren Forbes, vocalist and guitarist, said the band were looking forward to being on stage in their old stomping ground.

He explained: "Every year we usually come back to our homeland in Fife and do a show to raise funds for Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

"This year we couldn't do one due to Covid restrictions, so we are excited to go back to our roots and perform a special acoustic set at our old high school, Kirkcaldy High.

"This also ties in with being the last day for our old headteacher Mr Allan as he retires after 10 years at the school."

The band were formed in 2018 by Lewis McDonald, Darren Forbes, Ben Sharp, Jake Bain and Scotty Paws, and were cited by music mogul Alan Mcgee as ‘one of the great Scottish bands’.

He signed them to his Creation23 label in 2019 and they went on to release their debut single ‘Chasing a Disaster’ which went in at number two on the UK Official Vinyl Charts.

Two more singles were released.

During the pandemic they showcased a series of classic cover versions online and have since relocated to Glasgow and released tracks under their own Eggman Records.

Previous fundraising gigs by the band have raised over £1000 for Kirkcaldy Foodbank and the band are hoping they will be able to raise even more cash for the charity next week.

Darren said they would be asking those who attend the gig to donate, but they have also set up a fundraising link online to further increase donations outwith the gig as more people are relying on foodbanks due to the cost of living crisis.