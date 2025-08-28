Fife band Shambolics announce December gig in aid of Kirkcaldy Foodbank

By Fiona Dobie
Published 28th Aug 2025, 14:10 BST
Fife band Shambolics have announced they will once again be playing a gig in the Kingdom in December to fundraise for Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

The four-piece are set to play PJ Molloys in Dunfermline on December 20 – and tickets for the gig, which is taking place in the venue where it all started for the band, go on sale at 10am on Friday.

News of their pre-Christmas Kingdom date comes after the band performed their latest track ‘Dancing on the Streets of Raith’ on the pitch at Raith Rovers’ Stark’s Park last Friday night ahead of the Fife derby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The track which was released last month is becoming well known to fans of Rovers as it is being played regularly at home matches this season.

Shambolics played their track 'Dancing on the Streets of Raith' at Stark's Park last week.placeholder image
Shambolics played their track 'Dancing on the Streets of Raith' at Stark's Park last week.

And the band were delighted to have the chance to perform it in the ground last weekend.

Vocalist and guitarist Darren Forbes said: “It was amazing to play Stark’s Park. Being fans of the club and being involved with them this year has been great.

"Graeme, Grace and Laura who work at the club have been amazing with us and have really helped push the song.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was amazing to hear people singing the lyrics to the chorus.”

The Shambolics featured on BBC Scotland's Sportscene at half time on Friday.placeholder image
The Shambolics featured on BBC Scotland's Sportscene at half time on Friday.

Darren wrote the track as a homage to his hometown now that the band live in Glasgow.

But the lads have not forgotten their roots as their December fundraiser shows.

This will be the sixth fundraiser Shambolics have held for the Lang Toun’s foodbank.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last year, the Shambolics – known affectionately to their fans as the Shams – played their first hometown gig in five years at The Duchess on Boxing Day in aid of the foodbank. They had aimed to raise £1000 for the cause, but ended up collecting £2856.

Darren said: “We choose to do a gig for Kirkcaldy Foodbank every year as it’s a good way to finish off the year, doing a gig for a good cause and doing it back home in the Kingdom of Fife.

"It also means we get to do our bit helping the community. The foodbank is always in need of fundraising so it just feels right doing our bit for them.”

Vocalist and guitar duo pals Darren Forbes and Lewis McDonald joined forces with Scott ‘Paws’ Williamson (keys/vocals), Ben Sharp (bass) and Robert Land (drums) to form Shambolics in 2018.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They were cited by music mogul Alan Mcgee as ‘one of the greatest Scottish bands’ and he signed them to his Creation23 label in 2019.

Their debut single ‘Chasing a Disaster’ went in at number two on the UK Official Vinyl Charts, and two more singles were released.

When the Covid pandemic hit they showcased a series of classic cover versions online and released tracks under their own Eggman Records.

However in October 2022 they signed a deal with Manchester-based indie label Scruff of the Neck Records.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The band released their debut album ‘Dreams, Schemes and Young Teams’ in February 2024.

They have been continuing to play live at venues across the country.

Tickets for the band’s December foodbank fundraiser at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline go on sale at 10am on Friday, August 29 at https://www.ticketweb.uk/event/shambolics-pj-molloys-tickets/14503133

Related topics:Dunfermline
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice