Fife band Shambolics look ahead to what promises to be an exciting 2023 with new single and debut EP

Shambolics have a new single out ahead of their debut EP's release date in April.

The band release ‘Living In Shadows’ on Friday, January 20 – their second release since signing a deal with Scruff of the Neck Records last October. And it’s set to be the first of a number of releases this year for the five-piece, who have revealed their debut EP, U Serious Boi?!, is planned for April.

The new track is a gentle guitar ballad that erupts into an uplifting acoustic anthem. It seeks to raise awareness for the mental health struggles many face.

Darren Forbes said: “Living In Shadows is a song of optimism. It’s a song of hope for anyone going through a dark time. After seeing friends struggle badly with mental health and having gone through a few bad patches in our own lives, we wanted to write a song that was a reminder to people that darkness is only temporary and that there’s always light at the end of the tunnel.”

Following on from their earlier singles ‘What’s Going On In Your Head’ and ‘Like a Breeze’, the track is the third single to be taken from the new EP. The band will play a headline gig at Garage in Glasgow on Saturday, April 15 to celebrate the release of the six track EP which will be available to fans the day before.

Shambolics have thanked their fans for their support at their last gig in Fife just before Christmas when they played a sell-out gig at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline raising money for Kirkcaldy Foodbank – a charity they try to support each year.

Darren said: “We just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who came to our show. We managed to raise £739.19 for Kirkcaldy Foodbank. With the cost of living crisis, foodbanks are really struggling, especially at this time of year, so we’re grateful to be able to do our bit for our home town’s food bank.”

Shambolics were formed in 2018 by Lewis McDonald, Darren Forbes, Ben Sharp, Jake Bain and Scotty Paws, and were cited by music mogul Alan Mcgee as ‘one of the great Scottish bands’. He signed them to his Creation23 label in 2019.

During the pandemic they showcased classic cover versions online, relocated to Glasgow and released tracks under their own Eggman Records. They signed a deal with Scruff of the Neck Records last year.

Shambolics are regular live performers and have played countless festivals across the UK including TRNSMT, Stockton Calling and Sound City. They have also supported Richard Ashcroft, The View and Embrace.

And they are heading back out on the road next month with label mates Bilk. Darren added: “We love experimenting and being creative in the studio, but that’s only half the story for us. Our shows are a collective experience, so if a song gets people going mad at a gig then we’ve got a winner.”

