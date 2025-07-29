Fife band Shambolics' new single is a tribute to their hometown

A Fife band have released their latest single which is a homage to one of the Kingdom’s coastal towns.

Shambolics’ track ‘Dancing on the Streets of Raith’ was written by the band’s Darren Forbes as a homage to his home town of Kirkcaldy.

The track, which was released on Friday, is a special tribute to the Lang Toun now that the band live in Glasgow.

And thanks to old video footage, the song’s official music video takes viewers and listeners on a trip down memory lane.

Darren explained: “I was feeling nostalgic about my hometown, Kirkcaldy, and always wanted to write a song as a homage to it.

"It's kind of a crossover track that's bridging the gap between our next album. But it's definitely a special one and I hope our hometown connects with it.

"After discovering some old footage from the 1960s of my family growing up in Kirkcaldy I knew straight away this would be the music video.

"The craziest thing is most of my family still live in these streets 60 years later.”

As well as the old footage featuring in the video, members of the band returned to Kirkcaldy to shoot some up to date footage in many of the same locations.

The song also looks set to become well known to fans of the town’s football team, Raith Rovers, as they will be playing it during the upcoming season.

Darren continued: “Raith Rovers asked us to play a fan zone in Glasgow last year, and at the same time asked us to write a song for them.

“Weirdly enough I had already written this song and was in the middle of demo-ing it. I wasn't sure if they'd like it but they seemed to love it.

“They will be playing it at their games.

"It’s not exactly a football chant, but the chorus is definitely a good sing song which I can imagine being sung around Stark’s Park.”

Vocalist and guitar duo pals Darren Forbes and Lewis McDonald joined forces with Scott ‘Paws’ Williamson (keys/vocals), Ben Sharp (bass) and Robert Land (drums) to form Shambolics in 2018.

They were cited by music mogul Alan Mcgee as ‘one of the greatest Scottish bands’ and he signed them to his Creation23 label in 2019.

Their debut single ‘Chasing a Disaster’ went in at number two on the UK Official Vinyl Charts, and two more singles were released.

When the Covid pandemic hit they showcased a series of classic cover versions online and released tracks under their own Eggman Records.

However in October 2022 they signed a deal with Manchester-based indie label Scruff of the Neck Records.

The band released their debut album ‘Dreams, Schemes and Young Teams’ in February 2024.

They have been continuing to play live at venues across the country.

And although the band have been having a quieter year this year, Darren says they have been busy behind the scenes.

He added: “We're having a quiet year to be honest. We're just getting the head down writing the next album and then we're gonna go hard next year. There might be a few surprises along the way though.”

‘Dancing on the Streets of Raith’ is available on all platforms now.

To view the music video featuring Kirkcaldy click here.