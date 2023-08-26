News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Fife band Stay for Tomorrow say it's 'Always You' with new single release

Fife band Stay For Tomorrow have this week released their latest single.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 26th Aug 2023, 17:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 17:03 BST
Stay For Tomorrow released their latest single, Always You, on Friday. (Pic: Gemma Wickham)Stay For Tomorrow released their latest single, Always You, on Friday. (Pic: Gemma Wickham)
Stay For Tomorrow released their latest single, Always You, on Friday. (Pic: Gemma Wickham)

The new track, from the alternative rock band who hail from Dunfermline, called Always You was available for fans to buy on Friday.

It’s the latest offering from the band, who are inspired by the likes to Twin Atlantic, Biffy Clyro and Foo Fighters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having formed in 2018 they have enjoyed success with singles including I Don’t Need You To Save Me, The One, Lipstick Lips and Kings and Queens.

The quartet are Joe MacFarlane (vocals/guitar), Nic Holson (guitar/backing vocals/synth production), Ollie Cobbet (bass) and Sean Priestley (drums).

Most Popular

    Speaking about their new track, Stay For Tomorrow said: “Always You, as the name suggests, hones in on the feeling of instant infatuation and pure emotional certainty when you meet ‘the one’. We wanted to make a high energy track that will strike a chord with anyone who has ever experienced the rush of falling in love.

    "Always You is a feel-good, heart-pounding track filled with raw passion and unbridled energy complete with Stay For Tomorrow’s signature stamp of synth, chants, catchy hooks and riffs that will have you reaching for the repeat button from the get-go.”

    Over the past 12 months the band have supported the likes of Anchor Lane, Massive Wagons and Inglorious.

    Related topics:Stay For TomorrowFifeDunfermline