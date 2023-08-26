Fife band Stay for Tomorrow say it's 'Always You' with new single release

Stay For Tomorrow released their latest single, Always You, on Friday. (Pic: Gemma Wickham)

The new track, from the alternative rock band who hail from Dunfermline, called Always You was available for fans to buy on Friday.

It’s the latest offering from the band, who are inspired by the likes to Twin Atlantic, Biffy Clyro and Foo Fighters.

Having formed in 2018 they have enjoyed success with singles including I Don’t Need You To Save Me, The One, Lipstick Lips and Kings and Queens.

The quartet are Joe MacFarlane (vocals/guitar), Nic Holson (guitar/backing vocals/synth production), Ollie Cobbet (bass) and Sean Priestley (drums).

Speaking about their new track, Stay For Tomorrow said: “Always You, as the name suggests, hones in on the feeling of instant infatuation and pure emotional certainty when you meet ‘the one’. We wanted to make a high energy track that will strike a chord with anyone who has ever experienced the rush of falling in love.

"Always You is a feel-good, heart-pounding track filled with raw passion and unbridled energy complete with Stay For Tomorrow’s signature stamp of synth, chants, catchy hooks and riffs that will have you reaching for the repeat button from the get-go.”