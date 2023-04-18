Stay For Tomorrow release their latest single on Friday. (Pic: Gemma Wickham)

Stay For Tomorrow released their debut single Kings and Queens back in 2019 as the quartet burst onto the local music scene.

Fast forward to 2023 and the alternative rock band, who hail from Dunfermline, have enjoyed success with singles including I Don’t Need You To Save Me, The One, and Lipstick Lips.

Now, they are back with their latest track – a re-recorded version of their debut single, which will appear on the forthcoming physical release ‘The Story So Far’ featuring all the band’s previous singles.

Speaking about their latest release, Stay for Tomorrow said: “Kings and Queens is the happy/sad anthem to scream your heart out to. It tells the all too familiar story of a past relationship and the attempts to rekindle it, how two people can change throughout the years and are no longer who they once knew.

“To us, Kings and Queens certainly brings an element of nostalgia to our early days as the original was our debut single that we self-recorded and produced.

"Over time we have shaped our sound as a band and over the past few years of playing the song live it has grown and developed significantly.

"Kings and Queens is certainly a fan favourite and we wanted to make sure we did it justice by remaking it from the ground up. Comparing the original release to what we have to offer now shows how far we have come as a band and musicians.”

Stay For Tomorrow formed in 2018 and are inspired by the likes of Twin Atlantic, Biffy Clyro and Foo Fighters.

The band are Joe MacFarlane (vocals/guitar), Nic Holson (guitar/backing vocals/synth production), Ollie Cobbet (bass) and Sean Priestley (drums).

Over the past 12 months they have supported the likes of Anchor Lane, Massive Wagons and Inglorious.

