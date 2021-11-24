Their latest release ‘'The One' is out on Friday.

Formed in 2018 and hailing from Dunfermline, Stay For Tomorrow features the talents of vocalist and rhythm guitarist Joe MacFarlane, lead guitarist Nic Holson, drummer Sean Priestley and bassist Ollie Cobbett.

Drawing glowing comparisons to Twin Atlantic, Biffy Clyro, and Foo Fighters, the quartet began to make waves throughout the music scene in 2019 with the release of their self-produced debut single, Kings and Queens.

Fife band Stay For Tomorrow are gearing up to release their new single, 'The One'. Pic: Chris Morgan.

The band followed this release with the launch of their next single, Rumours.

They then signed with Reaction Management prior to delivering their third single, Criminal. Their fourth single ‘I Don’t Need You To Save Me’ was released in May this year followed by their fifth, Non Applicable (Na Na).

Nic explained what their new single is about: ‘The One’ is a motivating melodic indie rock song that talks about battling negative thoughts and overcoming your demons.

“Mental health is such a serious topic and needs to be talked about.

"We wanted to write something that people will be able to relate to but also to inspire and deliver a message of hope that things get better; you are capable, you are good enough and you will come out the other side of this fight - you are the one.

“Musically, this song allows us to show a different side to the band, proving that we aren't just a one trick pony.

"This has been a key focus that has been at the centre of SFT since the very beginning.

"With each release we have put out this year, we have seen our streams, sales and interactions steadily climb and we are hoping to continue this snowball effect with this new release.”

Nic said their last gig for this year was on November 19 at The Attic, Glasgow and their plans for 2022?

He added: “Keeping up with the momentum! Music videos to shoot, songs to write and record and also to improve our live show. We’re so excited to be getting back to gigging regularly now that things are returning to normal!”

