Fife band Stay For Tomorrow set to release new single

Stay For Tomorrow formed in Dunfermline in 2018.

Their latest track, Lipstick Lips, is out on Friday.

The band, who hail from Dunfermline, hope the track provides an element of nostalgia for fans as they describe it as “a throwback to 90s skater vibes”.

Speaking about the new single, the band said: "Lipstick lips is a head banging, captivating pop-punk/alt-rock post breakup song.

Stay For Tomorrow release their latest single Lipstick Lips on Friday, August 26.

"It tells a story of a self-assertive person retaliating at their ex with a loud, middle-finger message that they will never find anyone that compares to them.

“Despite their best attempts to move on, anyone else they find is nothing special. “All you’ll find are the lipstick lips and the stereotypes.”

"This track was written to sound like something that would fit right in on a Tony Hawk’s game soundtrack.

"With a throwback to 90’s skater vibes plus ska style brass at the forefront, this track provides an element of nostalgia with a twist out of the ordinary, all whilst providing that signature Stay For Tomorrow sound.

"We have given you a wake up call before, but this track is a whole new animal".

Stay For Tomorrow, which features the talents of vocalist and rhythm guitarist Joe MacFarlane, lead guitarist Nic Holson, drummer Sean Priestley and bassist Ollie Cobbett, formed in 2018.

Drawing glowing comparisons to Twin Atlantic, Biffy Clyro, and Foo Fighters, the quartet began to make waves throughout the music scene in 2019 with the release of their self-produced debut single, Kings and Queens.

Since then they signed with Reaction Management and have released singles including Criminal, I Don’t Need You To Save Me, Non Applicable (Na Na) and The One.

Their most recent track, Prison Living, saw them raise their profile and progress further with record amounts of airplay and streaming numbers.

The band have recently performed at Bonfest and they opened for Massive Wagons in a hometown show at PJ Molloys.

Lipstick Lips was recorded in Dunfermline with Dominic Hardy at Gracenote Studios.

The brass elements were played by Neil McKenzie on trumpet and Fenwick Lawson on trombone.