Fife bands are set to Rock the Rovers again this summer

Local bands will once again Rock the Rovers this summer as the popular fundraising gig returns.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 26th Jul 2023, 08:26 BST- 2 min read
The Columbos have been added to the line up for this year's Rock the Rovers fundraising gig. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)The Columbos have been added to the line up for this year's Rock the Rovers fundraising gig. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
The Columbos have been added to the line up for this year's Rock the Rovers fundraising gig. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

This year’s event, organised by Gavin Quinn, is set to take place at Styx in Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Road on Sunday, August 27.

Seven bands are lined up to entertain the crowds throughout the day in a bid to help raise as much money as possible for three charities and Raith Rovers FC.

Andys Man Club, Parkinsons Fife and the Butterfly Trust will benefit from the fundraiser, alongside the local football club.

The bands on the bill for the 2023 event are State of Emergency, Slipstream, Rewind, Colourful Noise, Steph, Charles Wood and Albo. Organisers are delighted that popular local soul band The Columbos will also be playing at the gig this year.

    Having started as part of the Reclaim the Rovers campaign in 2005 to raise money to help save the football club, Rock the Rovers has donated thousands of pounds to the team, as well as many good causes and charities over the years.

    This year is the 16th gig under the banner and it is hoped the community will show its support and come along and enjoy an afternoon and evening of local musical talent.

    Organiser Gavin Quinn is hoping for another good turnout of both music lovers and Rovers fans, for what looks set to be a great day of music all for a good cause.

    Last year’s event raised £2100 which was shared between the Raith Rovers Community Foundation; Paige’s Musical Butterflies; Fife Rape and Sexual Assault Centre (FRASAC); Linton Lane Centre and the children and young people’s unit at Dunfermline’s Queen Margaret Hospital.

    This year’s charities are Andy’s Man Club, a men’s suicide prevention charity which has over 120 free support groups across the country; Parkinson’s Fife which offers friendship and support locally to people with Parkinson's, their families and carers and Butterfly Trust, a cystic fibrosis charity based in Edinburgh.

    Tickets for the gig, which starts at 1pm and runs until 9pm, are now on sale both from Styx and online. Tickets cost £10. Doors open at noon.

