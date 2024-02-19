News you can trust since 1871
Fife band's message of support from Libertines' Pete Doherty following debut album release

The debut album from Fife band Shambolics has received a celebrity endorsement.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 19th Feb 2024, 14:34 GMT
Shambolics released their debut album, Dreams, Schemes and Young Teams on Friday. (Pic: Liam Maxwell)Shambolics released their debut album, Dreams, Schemes and Young Teams on Friday. (Pic: Liam Maxwell)
Shambolics released their debut album, Dreams, Schemes and Young Teams on Friday. (Pic: Liam Maxwell)

Pete Doherty, from the Libertines, posted a video on social media following the release of the band’s album Dreams, Schemes and Young Teams on Friday.

In the message he said the band’s album was “well worth a listen”.

Sharing the video on their own social media pages, Shambolics posted “Pete Doherty is digging the new album”.

    Pete Doherty said Shambolics' debut album was "well worth a listen" in a video on social media.Pete Doherty said Shambolics' debut album was "well worth a listen" in a video on social media.
    Pete Doherty said Shambolics' debut album was "well worth a listen" in a video on social media.

    The band – Darren Forbes, Lewis McDonald, Scott ‘Paws’ Williamson, Ben Sharp and Robert Land – released their album last week.

    Produced by Chris Marshall, the album has been a long time coming for the quintet, who formed in 2018.

    It’s been a rollercoaster journey and a lot of hard work for Shambolics, but the band are delighted to have finally been able to share their debut album with their fans.

    Shambolics were cited by music mogul Alan Mcgee as ‘one of the greatest Scottish bands’ and he signed them to his Creation23 label in 2019.

    Their debut single ‘Chasing a Disaster’ went in at number two on the UK Official Vinyl Charts, and two more singles were released.

    They went on to release tracks under their own Eggman Records, before signing a deal with Manchester-based indie label Scruff of the Neck Records in October 2022.

    Since then the graft has continued with the band releasing a number of singles and playing live at venues across the country.

