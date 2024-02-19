Fife band's message of support from Libertines' Pete Doherty following debut album release

Shambolics released their debut album, Dreams, Schemes and Young Teams on Friday. (Pic: Liam Maxwell)

Pete Doherty, from the Libertines, posted a video on social media following the release of the band’s album Dreams, Schemes and Young Teams on Friday.

In the message he said the band’s album was “well worth a listen”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharing the video on their own social media pages, Shambolics posted “Pete Doherty is digging the new album”.

Most Popular

Pete Doherty said Shambolics' debut album was "well worth a listen" in a video on social media.

The band – Darren Forbes, Lewis McDonald, Scott ‘Paws’ Williamson, Ben Sharp and Robert Land – released their album last week.

Produced by Chris Marshall, the album has been a long time coming for the quintet, who formed in 2018.

It’s been a rollercoaster journey and a lot of hard work for Shambolics, but the band are delighted to have finally been able to share their debut album with their fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shambolics were cited by music mogul Alan Mcgee as ‘one of the greatest Scottish bands’ and he signed them to his Creation23 label in 2019.

Their debut single ‘Chasing a Disaster’ went in at number two on the UK Official Vinyl Charts, and two more singles were released.

They went on to release tracks under their own Eggman Records, before signing a deal with Manchester-based indie label Scruff of the Neck Records in October 2022.