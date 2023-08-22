News you can trust since 1871
Leven rock band We Cry Wolf are set to release their first single under Wild Cove Recordings after being signed by Dan Gautreau who has had top 20 chart success as a songwriter and worked with Celine Dion, Seal, Alicia Keys, George Michael, Macy Grey and Kelly Rowland.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 07:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 07:56 BST

Formed in 2018, the band started out as a hobby, but the new single, Running, takes it to a new level. The track is about the troubles someone can face with mental health, not dealing with their own issues and leading to missed opportunities. It is released on September 1.

We Cry Wolf set out with the simple goal of having fun with what they were writing and being able to perform for local audiences. They found a lot of success with their first single release and have continued to grow as a band and develop their sound

The band’s line up is Mark Frail(vocals); Shawn Logie (guitar); Craig Thomson (guitar); Lee Greenhorn (bass) and Billy Underwood (drums).

The new single will be available across all streaming platforms and for download from Itunes.

