Formed in 2018, the band started out as a hobby, but the new single, Running, takes it to a new level. The track is about the troubles someone can face with mental health, not dealing with their own issues and leading to missed opportunities. It is released on September 1.

We Cry Wolf set out with the simple goal of having fun with what they were writing and being able to perform for local audiences. They found a lot of success with their first single release and have continued to grow as a band and develop their sound

The band’s line up is Mark Frail(vocals); Shawn Logie (guitar); Craig Thomson (guitar); Lee Greenhorn (bass) and Billy Underwood (drums).