Fife Britain's Got Talent semi finalist Cammy Barnes releases new single inspired by baby girl Bonnie

Bonnie has been inspiring her dad to chase his dreams since she was born eight months ago and she’s inspired his latest single.

It was after Bonnie’s arrival that Cammy, from Methil, auditioned for ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent earlier this year. Initially impressing the judges with his rendition of Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo, he progressed through to the live semi-final of the series, wowing viewers with his captivating voice and guitar skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Bonnie’s Song which was released on Friday alongside a music video made with home footage of his baby girl – will have fans new and old singing along as the 32-year-old embarks on an exciting UK tour in September.

Cammy Barnes has released his new track, Bonnie's Song, ahead of going on a UK tour. (Pic: submitted)

Most Popular

Cammy, who is a barber by trade, explores the ups and downs of early fatherhood, the unmissable milestones and the sense of responsibility that comes from the moment of a baby’s first cry through the moving lyrics of his latest track.

Cammy said: “Becoming a father was the most scary thought I had ever had, but when Bonnie arrived it gave me life. As soon as I looked into her eyes, I felt love like I had never experienced before. Now, I want to work harder than ever, so I can be there for Bonnie and give her every opportunity possible in life.

"Everything I do is for Bonnie, and I hope parents can connect with this song, which was an emotional journey for me to write.”

The musician’s UK tour begins in Manchester on September 1 and will see him play at venues across the UK and Ireland including Birmingham, London, Dublin and Aberdeen. He’ll also be playing closer to home when he takes to the stage at Outwith Festival in Dunfermline on Saturday, September 9 and in The Caves in Edinburgh on Wednesday, September 13.