Fife church's anniversary continues with evening of Bernstein and Sondheim music

Ensemble, is west Fife’s premier operatic concert group, and it will perform an evening of the music of Bernstein and Sondheim music at St Fillans Church in Aberdour on Saturday, September 9, from 7:30pm. The concert is free to attend with donations welcome. More details online at https://stfillanschurch.org.uk/events-3/ensemble/

The programme will include songs from Bernstein and Sondheim’s most famous collaboration, West Side Story, with hits such as America, One Hand One Heart, Tonight and gems from their individual successes such as New York, New York and Lucky to be Me (Bernstein, On the Town) and Being Alive (Sondheim, Company). Why would you be 'Somewhere' else!?