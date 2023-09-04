News you can trust since 1871
Fife church's anniversary continues with evening of Bernstein and Sondheim music

A historic church in Fife is set to continue its landmark anniversary celebrations with a performance from an acclaimed group.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 09:27 BST

Ensemble, is west Fife’s premier operatic concert group, and it will perform an evening of the music of Bernstein and Sondheim music at St Fillans Church in Aberdour on Saturday, September 9, from 7:30pm. The concert is free to attend with donations welcome. More details online at https://stfillanschurch.org.uk/events-3/ensemble/

The programme will include songs from Bernstein and Sondheim’s most famous collaboration, West Side Story, with hits such as America, One Hand One Heart, Tonight and gems from their individual successes such as New York, New York and Lucky to be Me (Bernstein, On the Town) and Being Alive (Sondheim, Company). Why would you be 'Somewhere' else!?

Formed in 1983, the name of the group derives from the aim to perform mainly ensemble items, rather than solos or duets, and to stress its collectiveness.

