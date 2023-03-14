Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society will perform their spring concert in the Old Kirk on March 26, 2023.

The popular event takes place at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy on Sunday, March 26 at 3pm. The society’s 2022/23 season, Dance on...with KOS, has been infused with lively dance related music and that theme continues for the concert.

The programme includes music by Benjamin Britten arranged for ballet – his Matinees Musicales, Arturo Marquez’s Conga del Fuego Nuevo, two movements from Rodeo by Aaron Copland, Saturday Night Waltz and Hoedown and ABBA Symfonica, a collection of ABBA songs orchestrated by Philip Lane.

In addition, the concert will feature the premiere of John Gourlay’s Old Kirk Concerto No 3, A Big Song and Dance featuring Stuart Smith, the orchestra’s principal clarinet as soloist.

Joining the orchestra to play Bruce Fraser’s Concertino for Trombone on the afternoon will be the composer’s granddaughter, Rebecca Strang. The concertino was commissioned by Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society and first performed in 1982.

The final significant piece in the concert’s programme is the Caribbean Suite by Havelock Nelson, whose life and work were based in Northern Ireland. The composer’s granddaughter is a member of KOS.