Fife date for comedian John Bishop on his first tour in two years
After two years spent TV presenting, stage acting, podcast hosting, dog walking and decorating the spare room, John is getting back to the thing he loves most – standing on stage and making people laugh.
And his 57 date tour brings him to the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on September 7, 2024. He’ll be doing two performances that day at the local venue.
John said: “I’m delighted to be hitting the road again with my new show, Back At It. I did a few gigs in New York and some over in Ireland and I’ve got the juices flowing again. I’m looking forward to seeing you all out there on the road.”
The Dunfermline gigs are among six in Scotland.
John has had an incredible career. Within three years of his first ever comedy gig in 2000, he was playing to sold out arena audiences across the country and released the fastest selling stand-up DVD in UK history. Since then he’s achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows. He’s also co-host of the podcast Three Little Words with writer, actor and director Tony Pitts.
John will have both an early evening and evening performance at the Alhambra on September 7. Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 1 at 10am.