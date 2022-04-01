Fife family music festival combines fun and fundraising

It’s the latest event to be put on by local fundraiser Claire Woods, who has organised many events over the years.

The festival features tributes to Little Mix, Arianna Grande, Paolo Nutini and Ed Sheeran – with the Ed Sheeran tribute act having actually sung live on stage with the man himself.

There will also be lots of other entertainment, including a giant inflatable slide, bouncy castle, and a host of hot and cold food and drinks. And there will be a beer tent.

Hospital children’s wards have received toy donations following some of Clare’s fundraisers.

Clare said: “I’ve held many charity events over the last few years. My reason for doing so started when my son was poorly and spent a lot of time in hospital – between Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital and the Sick Kids Edinburgh.

"I wanted to give something back. I figured the best way to do this would be to raise money in the community by putting on events that people could enjoy while raising funds at the same time.”

Several events have been held at Pinkertons Function Lounge – everything from tribute nights to character breakfasts.

She has also had help and support from Styx in Glenrothes, where she’s hosted children’s parties, and Warout Stadium and Overstenton for bigger events.

As well as tribute nights and entertainment for children, Clare staged two larger events last year.

The Euros football match between Scotland and England was beamed on to a large cinema screen at Warout Stadium and watched by a crowd of 600 people, and a fun day was held at Overstenton Park, with lots of kids’ entertainment, character appearances and music – even the fire brigade turned up.

Clare's next big fundraising event is the Family Music Festival at Warout Stadium on Saturday, May 14.

And so to the next big event on Saturday, May 14, and Clare is hoping it will be a big hit with families from Glenrothes and further afield.

The gates will open at 1pm, with music from the DJ, before the live acts take to the stage between 2pm and 8pm.

Early bird tickets are currently priced at £20. For tickets, go to TicketTailor.

For more information about the event, go to the Facebook page.