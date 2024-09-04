Fife Fest: Tribute acts and local musicians on the bill for weekend of music at Silverburn Park

Cammy Barnes headlines Fife Fest on Sunday in Silverburn Park. (Pic: Thames/ITV)

Leven’s Silverburn Park is set to come alive with the sound of music this weekend as it hosts Fife Fest.

The festival, which runs on both Saturday and Sunday, has become a highlight in the town’s events calendar in recent years.

The family friendly festival will this year mix some of the top tribute bands in the UK along with local talent.

In previous years, both days have been about the tribute acts, but organisers have changed the format this year to feature original artists, with many of them hailing from across the Kingdom.

Methil’s own singer-songwriter Cammy Barnes will headline Sunday’s line up, and he’s looking forward to playing in front of a hometown crowd.

Others on the bill for Sunday include Cornfield Chase, Mosaics, Rosie Alice, Connor Fyfe, 3s a Crowd and Saint Phnx.

With Sunday’s line up featuring original musicians, Saturday has a focus on tribute acts covering a range of tastes.

Among those acts playing are Definitely Oasis, Green Days, Paulo Martini, Pretty as Pink, Mollie and Jake, and Biffy McClyro. The Gerry Cinna-man Experience will headline on the first day.

The popular festival is now in its fourth year and is once again sponsored by Fife Properties.

The Saturday is officially sold-out, but a few tickets remain for Sunday. Visit www.skiddle.com/festivals/FifeFest/ with full details available by searching for Fife Fest on Facebook.