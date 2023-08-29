Fife Festival of Music launches search for 2024 participants with new prospectus

Fife Festival of Music launched its 2024 prospectus at Kirkcaldy High School. (Pic: Submitted)

The festival is a celebration of performing music. It aims to encourage musicians of all ages in every branch of choral and instrumental activity to perform in public and it provides that opportunity to perform to an audience.

Over the course of the fortnight, musicians come together for both competitive and non-competitive sessions. The 2024 event will be the 42nd year of the festival.

A fortnight of music making will once again take place across Fife next January/February and entries are now open for musicians who would like to take part. Whether they want to sing, or play – solo, with others, with a school group, with a community music ensemble, or choir, or with friends – they are sure to find an opportunity for performance that’s of interest.

But it’s not all about the festival’s event at the start of the new year. Once again organisers are hosting a family fun day of music making – this year it’s on Sunday, November 19 from noon until 4pm at Duloch Primary School in Dunfermline. There will be the usual features of the event, including Travelling by Tuba.

And it’s not just participants to make the music and entertain that the festival’s organising committee are looking for. They are also keen to hear from any individuals, businesses or other organisations interested in providing financial support for chosen classes during the festival.

A spokesperson for the festival said: “For a minimum of £50 you can sponsor a class with a message to celebrate an event, dedicate a memory or advertise your company or business. Alternatively your sponsorship can remain anonymous.”

The sponsorship will appear in the festival’s programme for January/February.