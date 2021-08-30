Fife Festival of Music plans return in 2022

The long-standing annual competition went into hibernation at the start of lockdown, and its hopes of a return this year were also scotched.

Now it is set to re-emerge next year with the offer of free entry to all classes.

The committee behind the event - which involves thousands of pupils from schools across the region competing at a number of major venues - is looking forward eagerly to the re-emergence of music-making locally and nationally and to offering platforms for performance.

Auchmuty High School pupils at the 2019 Fife Festival of Music (Pic: George McLuskie)

Some developments are reflected in the arrangements for 2022.

These include the reintroduction of Introductory instrumental classes, retention and extension of official accompaniment on offer and a slight change to the Young Singer class.

Free entry will also be funded by the organisers with grants from Carnegie Dunfermline Trust, Fife Charities Trust and the support of the Friends of FFoM.

Fife Festival of Music - pupils from Balwearie High School (Pic: George McLuskie)

It is also bringing in a move to an on-line entry system – all information and instructions can be found on the Festival website: www.ffom.org.uk

Announcing the latest update a spokesman said: “At the moment, it is too early to project plan for workshops in May, as previously arranged or the family fun day in November, but all available opportunities will be taken to re-establish the festival’s format of engagement and encouragement.”

The festival is also open to support from sponsors old and new - further information can be found on the website or by emailing [email protected] .

