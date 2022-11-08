The event at Kirkcaldy High School on Sunday, November 20 is the eighth family fun day of music making promoted by Fife Festival of Music.

There will be workshops and performances for family members of all ages to enjoy including ‘come and try’ workshop sessions for jumbie jam (mini steel pans); singing games for little ones; samba; music making for the very young; pipe band drumming and maybe even ukulele.

There will be short informal performances by Dysart Colliery Silver Band Ensemble and Aberdour Flutes.

One of the afternoon's highlights will be a short family concert by Travelling By Tuba.

Other activities include face painting, a quiz, colouring in and the Fife Festival of Music stall promoting its existence in the music community of Fife and selling pens, pencils, notebooks, cards and musical gifts.

The fun day runs from noon until 4pm with doors opening at 11.30am. Refreshments available.

A spokesperson for FFoM said: “Bring the family, bring your neighbours, borrow your neighbour’s children and come along for some fun with music.”

There will be activities and workshops suitable for all ages.

Admission is free for all thanks to support from the festival, its Friends, some funds from the former Fife Youth Music Activities Charitable Trust and in partnership with Kirkcaldy High School, KHS Community Use, Friends of Kirkcaldy High School, Fife Council Instrumental Music Service and YMI.

The event is open to all ages - families, friends, parents and children. Those under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.