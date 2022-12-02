The folk-rock group brought the curtain down on 1997 with an album launch and a major gig at Rothes Halls in Glenrothes, underlining their popularity.

The gig was sponsored by local newspaper, the Glenrothes Gazette which featured the announcement on its front page.

The Fife were a four-piece fronted by Arthur Wilson who was joined by bandmate Tom Annan for a promo photo-op.

Arthur Wilson and Tom Annan from The Fife launch their Rothes Halls gig.

Their debut album, Gypsy Spirit, was released and on sale at local record stores including Coda in Glenrothes and Sleeves in Kirkcaldy.

It featured many of their stage favourites including crowd pleasing songs such as Raggle Taggle Gypsy and Ye Jacobites By Name. They also unveiled their versions of The Leaving of Liverpool and Whiskey In The Jar.

