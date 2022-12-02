News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Fife folk-group’s 1997 Rothes Halls gig to support debut album launch

Fife has produced many great bands over the decades, including one called – The Fife!

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 3:20pm

The folk-rock group brought the curtain down on 1997 with an album launch and a major gig at Rothes Halls in Glenrothes, underlining their popularity.

The gig was sponsored by local newspaper, the Glenrothes Gazette which featured the announcement on its front page.

Hide Ad

The Fife were a four-piece fronted by Arthur Wilson who was joined by bandmate Tom Annan for a promo photo-op.

Arthur Wilson and Tom Annan from The Fife launch their Rothes Halls gig.

Most Popular

    Their debut album, Gypsy Spirit, was released and on sale at local record stores including Coda in Glenrothes and Sleeves in Kirkcaldy.

    It featured many of their stage favourites including crowd pleasing songs such as Raggle Taggle Gypsy and Ye Jacobites By Name. They also unveiled their versions of The Leaving of Liverpool and Whiskey In The Jar.

    Hide Ad

    Ahead of the gig, the group at Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree with the show broadcast on Radio Scotland.

    FifeGlenrothes