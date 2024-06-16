Fife gig for punk legend Fay Fife with her new band the Countess of Fife

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All rise for the Countess of Fife - a true punk legend who is bringing her band to Kirkcaldy for a gig this week.

Fay Fife is arguably one of , who play the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy on Saturday (June 22). Ticket details from www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/

It promises to be a first class night of live music with the band sounding better than ever. Their sound is a glorious fusion of country, punk, and rock, and the music self-penned songs which more than pack a punch. Imagine a glorious rockabilly sound with a hint of The Cramps …

The band launched in 2016 with Fay and former guitarist Allan McDowall at the helm. It has gigged across Scotland, from festivals such as Butefest in Rothesay to theatres and even the smallest coffee shop you’ve ever seen at the top of London Road in Edinburgh - a place so small, folk were dancing on the pavement outside.

Fay Fife brings her band, The Countess of Fife, to Kirkcaldy (Main Pic: Cath Ruane)

Last year saw the release of their debut album, Star Of The Sea,a real labour of love and featuring nine self-penned songs which continue to form the backbone of the band’s live set. It was recorded across lockdown, and released to widespread praise.

Fay is front and centre of the Countess of Fife with a line-up that can switch from a full band to stripped down acoustic version. Members include Brian McFie on lead guitar, Willly Molleson on drums, Al Gare on double bass, and Kirsten Adamson on acoustic guitar and backing vocals.