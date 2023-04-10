The group, best known for their 2000 hit ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ are on stage at PJ Molloys in Dunfermline, on Thursday, September 28.

Wheatus hail from New York, and formed in 1995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were seen in the finale of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway on ITV at the weekend.

Wheatus (Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Audacy); Kiki Dee (Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images); Chris (Mike Coppola/Getty Images); John Edwards (Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Most Popular

It’s one of a number of big gigs at the west Fife venue in the coming months.

Scottish band The Silencers host an acoustic evening on Friday, June 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will feature songs, stories and a preview of Silent Highway, the group’s first album in a decade which launches this summer.

The band was formed in 1986 and has built up a solid following over the decades. Their first single, "Painted Moon," was a minor international hitas was ‘I See Red’ before they enjoyed success across Europe with ‘Bulletproof Heart.’

Drummer Chris Slade formerly of AC/DC (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Singer-songwriter Kirsten Adamson, returns to PJs on Saturday, April 22 on the back of her new album, Landing Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The daughter of the late Stuart Adamson, Kirsten has carved out a growing reputation for her music in a career stretching back to 2010 when she was part of indie-folk group Aberfeldy.

Big Country will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the release of their classic album, The Crossing, with two gigs - December 14 and 15 - while rising Dunfermline band Dancing On Tables return for their first headline gig on Saturday, July 15.

Forthcoming gigs at PJs include long-established tribute acts Dirty Harry - celebrating the music of Blondie - on November 4 - and Moving Pictures, paying homage to Canadian rock band Rush, on July 21.

There are more well known names heading up the M90 to play live at Backstage At The Green Hotel in Kinross - one of the country’s best small venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kiki Dee celebrates 55 years in the industry with a gig on Friday, April 21, accompanied by Carmelo Luggeri.

The duo have been touring their acoustic live show for the past two decades, and it features her hits - including the Elton John duet Don’t Go Breaking My heart - as well as covers of songs by Kate Bush and Frank Sinatra.

British legends The Zombies have back to back sold out shows at the venue on April 24 and 25, while guitar maestro Albert Lee - a regular visitor - is back for four shows across October 12-15.

Status Quo’s long-serving bass player, Jon ‘Rhino’ Edwards brings his own band, Rhino’s Revenge, to the Green Hotel on Saturday, October 21, followed by former AC/DC drummer, Chris Slade, with his band Timeline on Friday, November 3.Slade’s career has seen him play with Manfred Mann's Earthband, Uriah Heep, Asia, Michael Schenker, Gary Moore, Gary Numan, and Pink Floyd legend, David Gilmour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Folk legends Lindisfarne head to Kinross for two gigs on December 8-9.

And Russ Ballard, former frontman of Argent turned renowned rock songwriter, brings his band to the venue on Friday November 24.

Among others, he wrote ‘Since You’ve Been Gone’ for Rainbow, ‘God Gave Rock ‘N’ Roll To Us’ for Kiss, and also penned ‘So You Win Again’ for 1970s chart-toppers, Hot Chocolate.

There are also a host of tributes set to play live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight-piece outfit Pink Floydian have two sold out gigs at the Green Hotel this weekend, while The Total Who Show are on stage on April 28, Very Santana on July 13, Genesis tribute, Mama, on July 21 and 22, Roxy Magic- celebrating the music of Brian Ferry and Roxy Music - on July 28-29, and Twin Lizzy on October 27.

Kirkcaldy’s Kings Live Lounge hosts SINIC plus Grufus and Thirteen on May 5, with La Dolce Vita Swing Collective on June 10, and the Ready, Steady 60s Show on October 13.