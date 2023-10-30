Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Pettycur’s Got Talent” was strage at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn recently, and the fund will the RNLI and Guide Dogs for the Blind

Local singer, Dean Campbell, was declared the winner, taking home the top prize of a 50 inch TV, with singer, Gregor Scott, placing second, and Ballroom Dancers, Conall and Ruby, coming third. A total of 15acts performed - from singers, including an Elvis impersonator, to dancers and musicians, and an acrobat who twirls on silk ropes.

Janet Murray, general manager, said: “Well done to everyone who took part in what was a fantastic evening of home-grown talent, watched by an incredible 400 people. Our congratulations go to Dean who was our winner on the night.

The contestants at the talent show at Pettcur (Pic: Submitted)

“We are already planning another talent night, such was the popularity of this one - clearly the Kinghorn, Burntisland and Kirkcaldy area is a very talented one and we have to give other budding performers a chance to impress us all.”