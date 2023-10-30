News you can trust since 1871
Fife holiday park talent show nets £1000 for two charities

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:02 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 10:02 GMT
“Pettycur’s Got Talent” was strage at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn recently, and the fund will the RNLI and Guide Dogs for the Blind

Local singer, Dean Campbell, was declared the winner, taking home the top prize of a 50 inch TV, with singer, Gregor Scott, placing second, and Ballroom Dancers, Conall and Ruby, coming third. A total of 15acts performed - from singers, including an Elvis impersonator, to dancers and musicians, and an acrobat who twirls on silk ropes.

Janet Murray, general manager, said: “Well done to everyone who took part in what was a fantastic evening of home-grown talent, watched by an incredible 400 people. Our congratulations go to Dean who was our winner on the night.

The contestants at the talent show at Pettcur (Pic: Submitted)The contestants at the talent show at Pettcur (Pic: Submitted)
    “We are already planning another talent night, such was the popularity of this one - clearly the Kinghorn, Burntisland and Kirkcaldy area is a very talented one and we have to give other budding performers a chance to impress us all.”

    As a result of the collection on the night, with Stormy Stan, the RNLI’ s mascot helping out, £650 was raised, with Pettycur Bay owners, the Wallace family, making it up to £1000 with both charities getting £500 each

