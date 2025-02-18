Fife musician Cammy Barnes to perform at Scotland's Salute VE80 Concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife singer songwriter Cammy Barnes will join the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland and the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland in a special concert to celebrate and commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Scotland’s Salute VE80 will take place at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh on Tuesday, May 6 – two days before the nation comes together to remember the significance of May 8, 1945, which marked the end of World War Two.

Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland are coming together to host the spectacular evening of music featuring an array of special performers all looking to honour the occasion 80 years on.

Other acts on the line up are still to be announced.

Cammy Barnes will play at the Scotland Salute VE80 Concert at the Usher Hall, Edinburgh in May. (Pic: submitted)

Methil musician Cammy, who reached the semi finals of Britain’s Got Talent, has had success with multiple singles charting in the UK Top 20 and number one entries on the Singer/Songwriter and Country/Alt iTunes charts.

And he was delighted to be asked to take part in this momentous concert.

He said: “Being part of an event like this is super close to my heart, with a long line of family and friends being in the armed forces, it makes me super proud to be singing at such an incredible event.

"I was actually named Cameron because my dad was in the Cameron Highlanders. I can’t wait for this show.”

The event will also feature first-hand testimony from surviving Scottish VE-Day veterans, some of whom will be present on the evening, narrated by former MEP, journalist and voice of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, Alasdair Hutton with Mark Mckenzie, of British Forces Broadcast Services acting as the evening’s compere.

Dr Claire Armstrong, Chief Executive of Legion Scotland said: “We are exceptionally proud to be coming together to reflect on Victory in Europe, 80 years on, and we are delighted to have the wonderfully talented Cammy Barnes take to our stage during the evening to perform.

“This event is the latest in our commemorative concert series in honour of this momentous occasion, working in partnership with Poppyscotland, and we have no doubt that our Scotland’s Salute concert is set to be a fantastic evening, with wonderful music and stories playing out on stage.”

Gordon Michie, Head of Fundraising and Learning at Poppyscotland added: “Scotland’s Salute will culminate in an act of Remembrance.

“All profits made from ticket sales will be split 50/50 between Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland. Profits will go directly to supporting the Armed Forces community in Scotland, through Legion Scotland’s comradeship events and Poppyscotland’s welfare provisions.”

Tickets for the concert area available through the Usher Hall booking office.