Fife musicians return to Kingdom roots for Music and Masterpieces show

By Callum McCormack
Published 10th Jul 2024, 12:09 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2024, 12:12 BST
Two Fife musicians will bring their classical music stylings to Kirkcaldy in August - with performances of world famous pieces.

Guitarist Kieran McCrossan and flautist Lynn Fraser, both originally from Fife, are Bruadar Duo. They’ll perform their Music and Masterpieces concert at Kirkcaldy Galleries on Wednesday, August 7 at 1:00pm.

Together they are following their dream of performing some of the world’s most beautiful music in some of Scotland’s most beautiful settings for audiences of all ages. Tickets are available from OnFife and are priced at £5, you can find out more here: https://www.onfife.com/event/music-and-masterpieces-the-bruadar-duo-of39/

They will perform their re-workings of pieces from world famous composers such as Robert Schuman and Béla Bartók across the two hour event which will take place in the New Flavours Gallery.

The show is expected to run for two hours with an interval. The pair have performed across the country, but return to their Fife roots for this special concert at Kirkcaldy Galleries.

