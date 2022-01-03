Fife musicians who made their mark in 2021

All you needed to do was look up and you could have seen and heard it all from the skies.

I was in my wee radio studio bringing in the bells and this was a chance to reflect on some amazing local talent still in force throughout what is now last year.

PG Charletta had lots of airplay across the UK with his Bonnie Toun single and his current release 27 was played over the goals on TV’s Match Of The Day. His next live work will be at PJ Molloys on January 22.

David Latto (PIc: Cath Ruane)

The Shambolics too were celebrating as their single If You Want It was played on Sky on the Soccer AM show.

Their next big show, all being well will be at SWG3 Glasgow on January 28.

Cody Feechan continues to rise with a tour supporting Peat & Diesel in England last year, playing main stage at Gateways Festival and selling out her Kirkcaldy show here in November.

Cody Feechan (Pic: George McLuskie)

RAAB from Dunfermline is the stage name for Robyn Smith and she recorded a new song for the radio.

She was last seen in Kirkcaldy at a live showcase with Julia headlining.

This was Julia’s first big show with her band in a year where she had airplay on BBC Radio Scotland for the first time and I expect new announcements soon about projects for this year.

PG Ciarletta

The Columbos Soul Band ended the old year in the Duchess and Nash Columbo tells me they will be recording a new set of songs with the current line up real soon.

David Latto too has a recording session booked for his reworking of Geordie Munro.

He was featured on BBC Scotland with a live version and after a crowdfunding campaign is set to get proper studio production this month.

Soul and funk specialists Lights Out By Nine have entered their 35th year as a band and have two dates in the diary already.

They play ther Jazz Bar Edinburgh on March 18 and Kings Live Lounge in the Esplanade on March 25.

Mike Clerk was fund raising as his contribution from record sales last month meaning twenty homeless people had Christmas meal.

His next live date with the full band is at The Mash House Edinburgh on February 25.

Finally, Glenn Macnamara was in town to see La Dolce Swing Collective but was off to play Corinthian in London for New Years Eve.

He did say he will be back in Kirkcaldy to play though in 2022.

