Fife performers centre stage at Speigeltent for Sounds Of Scotland’s closing week

There’s a strong Fife connection to the final week of Sounds of Scotland's at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The music continues at the Famous Spiegeltent in St Andrew Square Gardens until August 31.

Punk legend Fay Fife is the special guest of The Proclaimer Craig Reid‘s daughter, Roseanne Reid, for a showcase on Sunday, August 24 at 9:00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on Tuesday, Kirsten Adamson & The Tanagers take to the stage on Tuesday 26th, ahead of the release of her new album, Dreamviewer, next month.

Kirsten Adamson (Pic: Submitted)

Sounds Of Scotland is a hand picked programme, showcasing a wide range of some of the best music being created in Scotland including African dancebeats, Americana, folk, roots, funk, blues, rock and indie, with a spotlight on top quality singers and original songwriters.

Dundee-based Reid is a BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award nominee,who has worked alongside early mentor Steve Earle and Teddy Thompson amongst others, while Fay Fife is performing with her alt country Countess of Fife band member, guitarist Brian McFie before heading off on tour in September with her full band.

Adamson is performing double duties on her night. She headlines with her band The Tanagers and will also play a short opening set with her duo band, The Marriage which features Dave Burn.

Sounds Of Scotland is curated by Morag Neil of Scary Biscuits Promotions, Edinburgh based independent music promoter, producer, artist manager and friend of The Famous Spiegeltent for many years.