Fife rockers Nazareth announce rare homecoming gig

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 14:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Rock legends Nazareth have unveiled a big homecoming gig in Fife early next year.

The band return to Dunfermline for a concert at Glen Pavilion in Pittencrieff Park on Saturday, March 1. Tickets here

It’s their first locally since a 2023 show at the Alhambra as the group continue to travel to world. They have just completed a host of gigs in Canada and are back on the road for the rest of the year with gigs in Germany. This year has also seen them play across America as well as Austria and the Czech Republic.

Nazareth have a 50-year career behind them which saw them enjoy huge chart success in the 1970s and build a loyal fan base across the globe which has been key to their longevity.

Related topics:FifeTicketsDunfermlineCanadaGermany

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.