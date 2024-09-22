Fife rockers Nazareth announce rare homecoming gig
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The band return to Dunfermline for a concert at Glen Pavilion in Pittencrieff Park on Saturday, March 1. Tickets here
It’s their first locally since a 2023 show at the Alhambra as the group continue to travel to world. They have just completed a host of gigs in Canada and are back on the road for the rest of the year with gigs in Germany. This year has also seen them play across America as well as Austria and the Czech Republic.
Nazareth have a 50-year career behind them which saw them enjoy huge chart success in the 1970s and build a loyal fan base across the globe which has been key to their longevity.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.