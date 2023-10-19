Fife singer songwriter Cammy Barnes shares charity single with Rock Choir

Cammy Barnes has recorded the version of his track Bonnie's Song with members of Rock Choir.

The special version of the 32-year-old’s emotional hit, Bonnie’s Song, was released on Friday with proceeds from sales of the single going to music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins.

The charity single comes after a stunning surprise performance in August which saw Cammy and more than 100 members of Rock Choir come together on the steps of the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall to perform the track written by the musician for his baby daughter.

Cammy said: “The first time I walked into the room and heard Rock Choir singing my wee girl’s song was really emotional for me. You can tell they put their heart and soul into learning all their parts and really connected with the song. I just knew I had to release it as a single because it was so special.

Cammy Barnes performs Bonnie's Song with Rock Choir on the steps of Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall. (Pic: Luna Film Co)

"The work Rock Choir does for charities up and down the UK really is nothing short of incredible, and they all have the most positive, fun attitude. I’m a lucky lad for getting to sing with them.”

Elaine Williamson, Rock Choir leader, said: “I am SO proud of all the Rock Choir members that took part in this very special recording. The ‘Rockies’ who attended the recording represented every individual Rock Choir in Scotland. Rock Choir is well known for the once in a lifetime opportunities it gives to its members and this recording was no exception. It was such an uplifting and joyous afternoon with Cammy and a real privilege to be part of this amazing recording.”

Donald McLeod, fundraising chairman for Nordoff and Robbins, said: “The generosity of the music community in Scotland never fails to surprise me, and Cammy donating the proceeds of his new single to Nordoff and Robbins Scotland is another outstanding example of this. Everyone at the charity is honoured he has chosen us as the beneficiaries, and every pound will help transform lives through the power of music making.”

Since she was born eight months ago, Bonnie has been inspiring her dad to chase his dreams, beginning with an audition for ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent earlier this year. Initially impressing the judges with a stunning rendition of Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo, Cammy progressed all the way through to the live semi-final of the popular talent series, wowing viewers at home with his captivating voice and guitar skills.