Fife singer-songwriter Phil Ciarletta launches fifth single, 27, - on the 27th

He releases 27 on the 27th of this month.

The Kirkcaldy indie singer/songwriter is aiming to build on the success of his last single, Bonnie Toun and live shows throughout 2021.

After hitting the top 10 in the official Scottish singles charts, and a number one in the UK alternative chart, 27 is a relatable nostalgic feel good anthem, reminiscing over past glories and the finite duration of our life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil 'PG' Ciarletta, Kirkcaldy based inside singer-songwriter

The talented and ambitious Scottish-Italian Fifer said: “27 is a warm, uplifting, feel-good reflective anthem, essentially with narratives summarising aspects of my life, who I am, where I am from, my journey in music so far, and my dreams of continuing to release music, perform and progress further.

“Essentially, the message in the song is your life is going to flash before your eyes, reminisce over good times and make the most of it. You don’t know what will happen tomorrow, and if you want to do something, do it, work hard, have a good time, and make memories for life. “

Phil 'PG' Ciarletta, Kirkcaldy based inside singer-songwriter

In recent months Phil has played live at King Tuts in Glasgow, enjoyed a sold-put gig at Edinburgh’s Mash House, and supported GUN as the Scottish rockers performed an acoustic set in his home town.

He added: “To be able to finally perform my original songs in iconic venues across the country has been amazing, and I cannot wait to play 27 to a live audience and see the euphoria in the crowd during the chorus.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.