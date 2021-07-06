Fife studio launches free live streams to showcase great new music

Loopmaniac, is running four events over the coming weeks - all streamed from its Dunfermline premises.

The initiative has been backed by @GoDunfermline.

And, thanks to that support, all the broadcasts are free to watch.

The live stream sessions features Kirkcaldy musician Dovv

The series kicks off with DOVV on Thursday July 15.

The Kirkcaldy musician is billed as “a powerhouse of a performer” whose music should appeal to fans of the likes of Sam Fender, Bruce Springsteen, Stereophonics, and The Killers.

On Thursday, July 29, the livestream is A night of Roots and Folk with Dunfermline’s The Cognac Twins, Craig Anderson, and Paul Connelly.

Roots & Folk perform at one of the four live streams

On Thursday, August 12, it’s the “upliftingly dark sounds” of post-punk two piece T-A. who have enjoyed airplay in the UK and US - they were recently picked as Vic Galloway’s track of the week BBC Scotland

The duo are also heading out on tour,, supporting Scottish band, Memes, at the end of 2021.

The fourth livestream on Thursday, August 26 features Shorthouse.

The Dunfermline band is fronted by singer and guitarist Rob McLaughlin, and their 2020 release, Walls End, was streamed over 19,000 times.

