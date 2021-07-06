Fife studio launches free live streams to showcase great new music

A Fife recording studio is to host a series of live streams to showcase some great new music.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 4:58 pm

Loopmaniac, is running four events over the coming weeks - all streamed from its Dunfermline premises.

The initiative has been backed by @GoDunfermline.

And, thanks to that support, all the broadcasts are free to watch.

The live stream sessions features Kirkcaldy musician Dovv

The series kicks off with DOVV on Thursday July 15.

The Kirkcaldy musician is billed as “a powerhouse of a performer” whose music should appeal to fans of the likes of Sam Fender, Bruce Springsteen, Stereophonics, and The Killers.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dovv-live-from-the-loop-tickets-153467291801

On Thursday, July 29, the livestream is A night of Roots and Folk with Dunfermline’s The Cognac Twins, Craig Anderson, and Paul Connelly.

Roots & Folk perform at one of the four live streams

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/an-evening-of-roots-and-folk-live-from-the-loop-tickets-153477618689

On Thursday, August 12, it’s the “upliftingly dark sounds” of post-punk two piece T-A. who have enjoyed airplay in the UK and US - they were recently picked as Vic Galloway’s track of the week BBC Scotland

The duo are also heading out on tour,, supporting Scottish band, Memes, at the end of 2021.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/t-a-live-from-the-loop-tickets-153472377011

The fourth livestream on Thursday, August 26 features Shorthouse.

The Dunfermline band is fronted by singer and guitarist Rob McLaughlin, and their 2020 release, Walls End, was streamed over 19,000 times.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/shorthouse-live-from-the-loop-tickets-153471881529

