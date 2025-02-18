Fife theatre set for spectacular celebration of classic Pink Floyd album

The music of Pink Floyd is set to ring round a Fife theatre this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brit Floyd bring their 50th anniversary celebration of the band’s classic ‘Wish You Were Here’ album, tour to the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on Saturday (February 22), with the last few remaining tickets now on sale here https://alhambradunfermline.com/event/brit-floyd/

Brit Floyd are widely recognised as the world’s premiere Pink Floyd experience, and their stunning show comes complete with the group’s award-winning laser and light show, massive circular screen, inflatables, and theatrics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This tour celebrates Pink Floyd’s classic `1975 album which featured beloved songs such as Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Welcome to the Machine, and, of course, the title track Wish You Were Here. The two and a half hour plus live show features the album as well as classic Floyd songs from Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Animals, The Division Bell, Meddle, and more.

Brit Floyd are at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, this weekend (Pics: Submitted)

The ensemble includes Brit Floyd’s long-time guitarist/lead vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington, bassist/lead vocalist Ian Cattell, and Canadian Idol Winner vocalist Eva Avila, along with the other expert musicians who have joined the ranks of the group over the last decade.

In the past, touring musicians from both Pink Floyd and Roger Waters’ touring band have shared the stage with the band in the US, UK, and Europe. They include bassist/vocalist Guy Pratt, backing vocalists Durga McBroom, and Roberta Freeman; Pink Floyd saxophonist Scott Page; Hammond organist/keyboardist Harry Waters; and drummer Graham Broad, who are both from Roger Waters touring band.