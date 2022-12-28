OnFife has unveiled a programme which spotlights a host of local am-dram and musical groups as well as tribute acts, comedy and live music at Rothes Halls, Lochgelly Centre and Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline.

The Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy is due to re-open its doors in June for a festival marking the tercentenary of Adam Smith before its gala launch in September.

The season opens with a Viennese Gala with the RSNO at Carnegie Hall on Saturday, January 7, before the Dunfermline venue hosts no fewer than three performances from the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland - each with a different theme based on the great music stage stage and screen.

The cover of the first brochure for 2023

The band is on stage on January 29, February 26 and March 23 featuring everything from Broadway to Red Dwarf.

Fife’s huge array of amateur musical and theatre groups dominate the schedules across all the venues.

Dunfermline Dramatic Society is at the Carnegie with its version of The Ladykillers from February 16-18, while Dunfermline Gilbert & Sullivan Society presents Pirates of Penzance on the same dates.

Rosyth & District Musical Society bring The Proclaimers’ Sunshine On Leith to the stage from March 29-April 1, while Kelty Musicals’ big show is Summer Holiday from May 3-7.

At Lochgelly Theatre, Lochgelly & District Amateur Society takes on Sister Act from May 24-27, while Rothes Halls welcomes Glenrothes Theatre Company to the stage with Molly Whuppie - penned by renowned local playwrite Ron Nicol - from January 19-21.

Glenrothes Amateur Musical Association (GAMA) Youth take on Seuss The Musical from February 16-17.

A slew of tribute acts include nights devoted to the music or Doris Day, Queen, The Dubliners, country stars Patsy Cline and Tammy Wynette, Bon Jovi, Elton John and Bruce Springsteen as well as the 1970s and Motown.

Fife singe Janey Kirk makes a welcome return to Rothes Halls on February 11, while G4 , former stars of X-Factor, are back at the venue on April 18.

