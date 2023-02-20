Nati Dredd will be on stage at Fresh Ayr in Ayr’s Rozelle Park between August 11 and 13.

She willl join more than 25 artists on the line-up of world-class entertainment, alongside international acts, up-and-coming stars and homegrown talent.

Dredd, who has nearly two million followers across social media platforms, has supported Tide Lines, Newton Faulkner and Simply Red, alongside numerous sold out solo shows across Scotland.

Nati Dredd (Pic: Alan Peebles)

The 1000-capacity event will also offer a host of family entertainment across the weekend, with art and craft stalls as well as creative, woodland and circus workshops including dream catcher making, wood whittling and juggling.

For keen learners there will be music workshops running on the Saturday and Sunday morning. All workshops are included in the price of the attendees’ ticket.

The party will carry on in the evenings with ceilidhs taking place on the Friday and Saturday.

Blair Parham, director of Fresh Ayr Folk Fest, said: “It is a pleasure to have acts from across Scotland and beyond, including some incredible talent from Fife, performing at Fresh Ayr.

“It’s shaping up to be an unforgettable weekend and we can’t wait to welcome music lovers of all ages to Rozelle Park this summer. We hope it will become a staple event in the calendar of folk fans across the country for years to come.”