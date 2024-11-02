Fife town hall hosts critically acclaimed show with ‘moments of musical wonder’

A critically acclaimed show is come to a Fife venue for two nights.

Saved is by Graeme Leak, the internationally renowned performer, composer, and instrument maker who played with The Spaghetti Western Orchestra - a quintet of musicians who perform music from the classic genre of movies.

Following a sold-out show at this year's Findhorn Bay Festival, he is bringing it to Leslie Town Hall on Friday November 15, and Saturday 16th. Ticket price: £15 / £12 (concessions) at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/leslietownhall, or from the town hall, or telephone 07912 602764.

The show centres around two rescued 1970s home organs, deconstructed to expose their internal spinning speakers for you to see and hear. Leak brings these instruments and other retro devices - from AM radios to a modified kitchen whisk - back to life, creating an evocative, analogue soundscape that invites the audience into a reimagined past.

Graeme Leake on stage (Pic: Hazel Palmer)

Saved is a meditative respite, reminding us of the beauty in the everyday: a glass rolling on a plate, or the quiet hum of a radio. Leak weaves moments of musical wonder using over 20 found and handcrafted instruments, including his own ‘string-can’ bass guitar, made from reclaimed hardwood and an oil can.

This performance blurs the line between music and sound, encouraging the audience to relax and let the playful sound textures wash over them.

Presented in Leslie Town Hall, recently reclaimed by the Leslie Amateur Drama Club, Leak said Saved feels at home in a setting built on the spirit of community revival.

“This historic space amplifies the show’s theme of preserving beauty within the analogue, offering a meaningful live experience.” said.