Fife venue unveils new music and arts festival showing Scottish talent

A new music and arts festival is coming to north Fife this year.

Lughnasadh Festival is taking place in the grounds and gardens of Forgan Arts Centre in Newport On Tay on Saturday, August 3. More information and booking details at forganartscentre.co.uk/lughnasadhfestival/.

Forgan Arts Centre is a community-led arts venue which delivers creative activities for the people of Fife, and beyond. Its programme includes art and craft classes, workshops, artist-led projects that respond to community need, artist commissions, residencies, placements, and public events.

The venue has teamed up with Big Rock Records for an afternoon and evening of art and live acts representing the breadth and depth of Scottish creativity.

The line-up is headlined by Edinburgh's alternative pop star Hamish Hawk (Pic: Raymond Davies)

The line-up is headlined by Edinburgh's alternative pop star Hamish Hawk, whose latest album, A Firmer Hand, is released this summer. In 2021, The Skinny magazine chose Heavy Elevator as its Album of the Year and in February he sold out Glasgow's Barrowlands - a testament to his compelling stage presence.

Walt Disco will bring their goth-glam aesthetic and anthemic queer pop to Lughnasadh with fellow Glasgow based Free Love, paragons of the city’s DIY scene. Local talent from Dundee-based Theo Bleak and Jutebox join the line-up alongside Aberdeen’s AiiTee.

Wrapping up the evening are the Funky Gunners, a collective of passionate DJs and crate-diggers.

Music is selected by Newport-on-Tay’s own local non-profit promoter Big Rock Records and complemented with art interventions curated by Hanifah Sogbanmu. Big Rock Records has previously brought to Newport nights featuring Constant Follower, Lost Map Records, James Yorkston and Broken Chanter.

Jennifer White, Forgan Arts Centre’s director said:: “Our recent community consultation asked for more live music and we are delighted to present our first music and arts festival in collaboration with Big Rock Records. We have been fans for some time - their gigs are hugely popular. We look forward to welcoming our community for an afternoon and evening of music and art for all ages in our grounds and gardens”.

Fergus Neville, co-founder of Big Rock Records, added:: “We're very excited about the musicians on the bill and to bring the fun, energy and vibe of Big Rock Records gigs to Forgan's stunning grounds."