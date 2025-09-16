Fife’s lively dance singer hits the ITunes Charts

Fife’s dance singer released exciting track with danish Dj & QFX Kirk Turnbull.

Natasha Tee, fifes female dance artist collabs with QFX & danish Dj to work on an exciting dance project.

A quirky exciting to the 4 non blondes was released on Monday 15th September and quickly hits the iTunes dance charts. (Natasha Tee & Legend X - what’s going on Gigi) - gigi igostinos riff with a modern twist.

“I am so pleased this song has entered the iTunes Charts after release, you just don’t know what to expect in the music industry so it is great to see our work is being recognised and I really appreciate the support”

Natasha Tee & Legend X - what’s going on Gigi

Natasha Tee & QFX Kirk Turnbull tell us about another exciting project due to be announced in the next few months. “I am so excited for this new announcement, I have written this song which is currently being produced by talented Dj David Moralee & QFX Kirk Turnbull, this song feels special and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”

Natasha Tee will be announcing upcoming dates for Live performances on her social media in coming weeks.

https://www.facebook.com/share/1BaV1KP5BD/?mibextid=wwXIfr